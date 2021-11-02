Antibodies won’t help. Smolny told how St. Petersburg residents will be able to prove “unofficially” transferred COVID-19 disease and receive a QR code – City – News of St. Petersburg

“As for the patients who have had coronavirus, but for some reason did not go to the doctor and now come with the results of a study that confirms the disease they had, and are asked to issue them a QR code. At the headquarters, which is headed by Vice-Governor Oleg Nikolaevich Ergashev, last Thursday it was decided that patients who have the results of the PCR performed or the result for the presence of antigen can go to the polyclinic at their place of residence, “he said, answering the question” Fontanka “.

According to Dmitry Lisovets, these documents will be considered by the medical commission, and it will make a decision. “If it considers that the information provided is sufficient to confirm the transferred disease, then information about this patient will be entered into the federal register,” he said. From there, this information will already go to the State Services portal, and the patient will have a QR code issued. This work has already begun in the current mode since yesterday, stressed Lisovets.

Also, from November 1, QR codes are issued to people who do not have an account on the State Services portal. These codes are generated in an internal St. Petersburg system called the Vaccination Information System. And from November 15, these QR codes can be recognized when visiting any public places. As reported by “Fontanka”, this will allow the vaccinated to visit theaters, museums and restaurants without registering for State Services.

The authorities of St. Petersburg announced the possibility of obtaining a QR code for those who had been ill unofficially on October 20, but residents of the city complained about the refusals from the polyclinics. The komzdrav promised to send letters to the districts on this matter. In other regions, they are ready to issue QR codes for the presence of antibodies. In particular, the head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, instructed the regional ministry of digital affairs to consider the possibility of developing QR codes for people with a high number of antibodies after suffering a coronavirus.