Australian Prime Minister explained the reasons for the termination of the submarine contract with France

The main reason for the cancellation of the contract for the construction of diesel submarines with France was the long delays in fulfilling obligations under the agreements, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“The contract that we concluded with Naval had very serious problems, many of which were related to the fulfillment of obligations … with delays in the implementation of the project and, of course, with costs,” TASS quotes the Australian Prime Minister.

Morrison added that the initiative to decide to break the contract with the Naval Group and build nuclear submarines using American technology within the framework of AUKUS belongs to Australia, and not to partners.

“The United States and Great Britain did not insist that we terminate the contract with the Naval Group. Australia initiated this, ”he stressed.

The politician noted that due to frequent delays, French submarines would have been obsolete by the time they were launched – theoretically, the first submarine would have touched the water in 2038.

“That is, it would have become outdated already at that moment,” the Prime Minister said.

France’s relations with Australia, as well as with the United States and Great Britain, escalated after the three Anglo-Saxon countries announced on September 15 a defense partnership AUKUS and Washington promised Canberra to transfer technology to build its own nuclear submarines.

Against this background, the Australian side announced its decision to terminate the contract for the supply of 12 French Attack class attack submarines. Paris considered this step a betrayal on the part of its allies, calling it a “stab in the back.”