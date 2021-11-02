Austrian startup Alveri is preparing an electric car on a purchased platform – Autoreview

Alveri from Ried im Innkrais is the brainchild of the Zadmard brothers who moved to Austria from Afghanistan. In fact, it is an online aggregator that combines all kinds of services for users of electric vehicles and rechargeable hybrids: buying / selling cars, searching for charging stations and service stations, building an optimal route, and so on are supported. And now the brothers have decided to take a new height and have decided to release their own electric car.

It is called Alveri Falco, but so far it exists only in the form of sketches and technical specifications. According to the idea, it will be a five-door station wagon with a length of about 4.75 m with four-wheel drive, two electric motors with a capacity of about 400 hp. and a traction battery with a capacity of 80 kW ∙ h. The planned mileage on one charge is 590 km, and the acceleration time to “hundreds” is 4.8 s.

However, the Zadmard brothers are not going to develop the car from scratch. It will be based on someone else’s platform, with the greatest chances for the MEB modular “bogie”, which Volkswagen itself is trying to sell on the side to increase production volumes and reduce the price of components. The platforms of Tesla and Canoo are also considered. At the same time, a search for a production partner is underway: Alveri does not intend to build its own plant either.

What will the Alveri Falco electric car have its own? Body, interior, and software. The company has already indicated an approximate price of 49,900 euros. The platform supplier will be determined by the end of this year, the first prototype should be ready by the end of 2022, and mass production should begin in 2023. What do you think will work out?