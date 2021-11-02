Authorities ask Chinese to stock up on essential goods for the winter

Chinese authorities usually take additional measures to increase the supply of fresh vegetables and pork ahead of the country’s most important holiday, the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1 in 2022. However, work to secure supplies began earlier this year after heavy rains in September and October flooded crops in Shandong, the largest horticultural province. Against this background, prices for 26 types of vegetables in October increased by an average of 16% compared to September, the Chinese media reported, while prices for cucumbers and spinach jumped 80% and 45%, respectively.