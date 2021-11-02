Authorities ask Chinese to stock up on essential goods for the winter

The Chinese government has urged the population to stock up on basic supplies and the regional authorities to take steps to ensure that people have sufficient food supplies in the winter and next spring in case of an emergency. Such a notice on Monday, November 1, was published by the country’s Ministry of Commerce.
The ministry pointed out that local authorities should stabilize food prices and warn the population in advance about any problems with food supplies, as well as prepare centers for the supply of food and other essential products in advance. The population must be informed about the addresses and contacts of such a center, the message says. In addition, regions should strengthen monitoring and early warning systems for supply disruptions.
Chinese authorities usually take additional measures to increase the supply of fresh vegetables and pork ahead of the country’s most important holiday, the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1 in 2022. However, work to secure supplies began earlier this year after heavy rains in September and October flooded crops in Shandong, the largest horticultural province. Against this background, prices for 26 types of vegetables in October increased by an average of 16% compared to September, the Chinese media reported, while prices for cucumbers and spinach jumped 80% and 45%, respectively.
The Commerce Department’s statement raised concerns among Chinese social media users about a possible shortage of products, Reuters reports, so government publications tried to calm the population on Tuesday. Thus, the Economic Daily urged not to show “excessive imagination” because of the instructions of the department, stressing that they were issued so that citizens would not be caught unawares in the event of a new lockdown and stock up on the necessary products in advance.