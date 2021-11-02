Avis rental service shares became “memorial” and soared by 218% per day :: News :: RBC Investments

The Avis Budget Group car rental service has become a new “memorial” campaign. The price of the securities skyrocketed after the company became a favorite on the social network for traders StockTwits and on the private investor forum Reddit

Shares of the American car rental service Avis Budget Group soared by 217.92%, to an all-time high of $ 545.11 on the NASDAQ stock exchange as of 18:00 Moscow time. By 18:27 the growth of the shares slowed down to 126%, and the price dropped to $ 387.6. Since the opening of the trading session, trading in shares has already been suspended at least ten times due to

volatility

, Bloomberg reported. The previous trading session for the service ended at $ 171.46. According to the agency, growth since the beginning of the year has reached 1300%, and its capitalization has exceeded $ 30 billion.

The sharp rise in shares was observed amid statements by the CEO of Avis that the company will play a large role in increasing the distribution of electric cars in the United States, writes Bloomberg. “You will see that in the future we will be much more active in the electricity scenarios as the situation evolves over time,” said Service CEO Joe Ferraro. Avis did not disclose any specific plans to add electric vehicles to its fleet.

Avis rival Hertz car rental service announced last week a record order for Tesla electric cars in the amount of 100 thousand vehicles. On Tuesday

Elon Musk

clarified that Tesla has not yet signed a contract with Hertz Global Holdings for the supply of a large batch of electric cars. However, Hertz said on Tuesday that Tesla’s electric vehicles have already started shipping to its fleet of rental cars.

The spike in Avis quotes on Tuesday came after Avis hit the top spot for retail traders on the WallStreetBets private investor forum on the Reddit platform, as well as on the popular trader chat Stocktwits. The company competed in popularity with “meme” stocks, including SPAC stocks of Digital World Acquisition, as well as stocks in graphics card maker Nvidia and electric car maker Tesla.

Price volatility over a certain period of time. Financial indicator in financial risk management. It characterizes the trend of price volatility – a sharp fall or rise leads to an increase in volatility.

More details



Entrepreneur, inventor, innovator and billionaire based in the United States. CEO Tesla. Founder of private space company Space X, SolarCity (solar power producer), OpenAI artificial intelligence research laboratory, Neuralink neuroimplant research laboratory, The Boring Company (construction of tunnels for high-speed transport Hyperloop), co-founder of payments company X .com (later PayPal).



