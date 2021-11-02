AvtoVAZ wants to receive from Kamaz 40% of the supplier of auto components OAT

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) received a petition to acquire 40% of the United Automobile Technologies (OAT) holding from AvtoVAZ on October 29, it follows from the agency’s data. The procedure for considering an application to the FAS lasts 30 days, if necessary, it can be extended for another two months, a representative of the FAS explained to Vedomosti.
The Boards of Directors of AvtoVAZ and Kamaz approved the change in the share capital of JSC OAT with the creation of a joint partnership to develop OAT’s competencies in the production of auto components, a Kamaz representative told Vedomosti. According to him, the deal is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 after receiving regulatory approvals. As a result, AvtoVAZ will receive 40% of the OAT group, 45% will remain with Kamaz, and the remaining 15% – with the subsidiary of Kamaz, Spetsavtokam, which produces superstructures for chassis. Now 49% of OAT belongs to Kamaz directly, another 51% belongs to Spetsavtokam.
“At present, a plan for the transformation of the OAT group has been agreed, which will allow the companies of the group to attract new customers, develop new projects and invest in their operational and engineering development in Russia,” added a Kamaz representative. A spokesman for AvtoVAZ declined to comment. The representative of OAT did not answer the questions of Vedomosti.
The OAT Group was founded in 2008 at the initiative of the Rostec state corporation to unite the suppliers of components of the main Russian car manufacturers. Now the OAT includes 10 enterprises producing auto components in five regions of the country. These are DAAZ, DZPM and Avtosvet in Dimitrovgrad, Ulyanovsk region, Rosavtoplast, Motor-super, VAZinterservice and EVR in Togliatti, Samara region, SAAZ komplekt in Ryazan region, OSVAR in Vladimir region, SMZ and a transport company OAT cargo in the Penza region. According to the group’s website, more than 90% of its products are supplied for Lada vehicles.
In 2015, AvtoVAZ tried to acquire the entire OAT. The reason was the disagreement between the auto concern and the supplier on the cost of components. Because of this, in November 2014, AvtoVAZ was forced to suspend the production of Lada Granta and Lada Kalina for several days – there were not enough components. On March 23, 2015, Rostec, which owned OAT through Oboronprom, and AvtoVAZ signed a memorandum on the main conditions for the acquisition of the group’s assets.
It was assumed that the transaction would be paid for by interest-free promissory notes of the companies included in AvtoVAZ for $ 165 million with due date at sight, but not earlier than January 1, 2032. The audit of OAT was launched, which dragged on until 2016. Bo Andersson as president of AvtoVAZ was replaced by Nicolas Maure, who announced in June that OAT would not change its owner in the near future. Kamaz acquired OAT only in 2018.
The deal to sell 40% of OJSC to AvtoVAZ will be cash-strapped, a source familiar with the details of the negotiations told Vedomosti. According to him, AvtoVAZ will receive a share for OAT’s debts, which were formed during the time when the group was owned by Oboronprom. The interlocutor of Vedomosti did not name the amount of the debt, but explained that as a result, OAT’s debt to AvtoVAZ would be paid off in full. OAT does not have IFRS reporting. The parent company of the holding JSC “OAT” in 2020 showed revenue of 4 million rubles according to RAS. and a net loss of RUB 32.8 million. with negative net assets of 5.85 billion rubles.
The amount of OAT’s debt to AvtoVAZ may be about 10 billion rubles, follows from the statement by the general director of Rostec Sergei Chemezov at the end of 2020. Then he talked about plans to write off AvtoVAZ’s debt to the state corporation in the amount of 20 billion rubles. At his suggestion, this – the third in a row – stage of additional capitalization of AvtoVAZ was to take place in the form of repayment of the debt of OAT to the car plant in the amount of 10 billion rubles, and another 10 billion rubles. it was proposed to “forgive into the capital” of the concern, that is, without increasing the share of the state corporation. Now AvtoVAZ is owned by the Dutch Alliance Rostec Auto BV, in which Rostec has 32.6%, and the rest is held by French Renault.
The key shareholders of Kamaz are Rostec (47.1%), Cypriot Avtoinvest Limited, owned by Ruben Vardanyan, Vitaly Mashitsky and Kamaz CEO Sergei Kogogin (23.54%) and German Daimler Truck AG (15%).
OAT Group is an important supplier of AvtoVAZ and the participation of the auto concern in the company’s capital will allow it to better control the shipment of components, said Vladimir Bespalov, an analyst at VTB Capital. He does not link the situation to the current global shortage of microelectronic components, which has led to a decline in production for many automakers. Most likely, the scheme with the liquidation of debt through the entry of AvtoVAZ into the capital of OAT was chosen by agreement of the parties as the optimal one, taking into account the need to settle commercial relations between the parties, the analyst believes.