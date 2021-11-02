AvtoVAZ wants to receive from Kamaz 40% of the supplier of auto components OAT

The amount of OAT’s debt to AvtoVAZ may be about 10 billion rubles, follows from the statement by the general director of Rostec Sergei Chemezov at the end of 2020. Then he talked about plans to write off AvtoVAZ’s debt to the state corporation in the amount of 20 billion rubles. At his suggestion, this – the third in a row – stage of additional capitalization of AvtoVAZ was to take place in the form of repayment of the debt of OAT to the car plant in the amount of 10 billion rubles, and another 10 billion rubles. it was proposed to “forgive into the capital” of the concern, that is, without increasing the share of the state corporation. Now AvtoVAZ is owned by the Dutch Alliance Rostec Auto BV, in which Rostec has 32.6%, and the rest is held by French Renault.