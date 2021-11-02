AvtoVAZ will buy 40% of shares of the largest Russian manufacturer of auto components

AvtoVAZ intends to acquire a 40% stake in the United Automotive Technologies holding, one of the largest manufacturers of auto components in Russia. The auto giant filed a corresponding petition with the Federal Antimonopoly Service. Now OAT is a subsidiary of KAMAZ. The parties did not disclose the parameters of the future deal.

According to Interfax, OAT will become a joint venture between KAMAZ and AvtoVAZ – the former will own 45% of the shares in the holding, the latter – 40%. The deal is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2021.

According to the OAT website, the group includes ten manufacturing enterprises for the production of auto components in five regions. In particular, DAAZ LLC, DZPM LLC, Avtosvet LLC (lighting equipment) in the Ulyanovsk region (Dimitrovgrad); RosAvtoPlast LLC, Motor-Super JSC, VAZinterService JSC and EVR LLC in the Samara region (Togliatti); LLC “SAAZ Komplekt” in the Ryazan region; PJSC “OSVAR” in the Vladimir region; JSC “SMZ” and the transport company LLC “OAT Cargo” in the Penza region. The main customers of OAT products are Russian automakers – AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, GAZ and UAZ.

The group’s website notes that more than 90% of all its products are supplied for Lada cars.