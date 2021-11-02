Bah! Where did the pants and T-shirts go? Daughter Jolie shone with her mother in a princess dress

Angelina Jolie’s daughter is about to catch up with her stellar mom in height. Shiloh doesn’t even wear heels, she’s already tall.

Angelina Jolie brought out all her daughters to the public: the girls, along with their star mom, shone on the red carpet. But it was the 15-year-old Shiloh who attracted all the attention of the photographers. The girl has always loved the boyish style of dress; fans have never seen her in elegant dresses. But everything changes! At a social event, to the surprise of those present, Angelina’s daughter came in a feminine outfit, emphasizing her cuteness and harmony.

Shiloh posed next to her sisters – Zakhara and Vivienne Marcheline. Of the three, only two are Jolie’s own daughters, the actress adopted Zakhara when the girl was still quite a baby.

The eldest is like Angelina, the youngest is like Brad: what Jolie’s own daughters from Pitt look like nowShiloh is 15 years old, and her younger sister is 13.

Shiloh opted for a fancy babydoll mini dress with braided straps and a bustier corset. The girl, who is about to catch up with the stellar mother in height, did not wear pumps with heels, preferring ballet flats. Well, Brad Pitt’s daughter, apparently, forgot about her boyish style.

