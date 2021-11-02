Bald Christian Bale first appeared on new footage from the filming of “Thor 4”

And Chris Hemsworth, meanwhile, shared a funny photo with Matt Damon and Taika Waititi.

Christian Bale in Ford vs. Ferrari

On the open spaces of Twitter published new shots from the set of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, in which Christian Bale first appeared.



In the fourth part of “Thor”, Bale will play the main villain Gorr the Slayer of the Gods, who appears bald in the Marvel comics, with blue skin and black clothes that resemble a cloak with a hood. There is no image of the antagonist in the pictures, but it is already clear from them that the actor shaved his head for the role:

Probably, for a full-fledged image, Bale will be given makeup if the creators of the project want to match the canonical image. Gorr looks sinister in the comics:

Gorr God Slayers in Marvel Comics

In the comments, users noted that Christian Bale looks very thin. Apparently, the actor continued to experiment with his appearance for work. Gorr, thin, Bale decided to match.

Chris Hemsworth – playing Thor – meanwhile posted on Instagram a joint photo with director and screenwriter Taika Waititi and Matt Damon, who returned to the role of the Asgardian theater actor portraying Loki (Tom Hiddleston). In the commentary, the actor jokingly wrote that the next album of this cool musical group will be released “next week.”

Shot from the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

We will remind, in “Thor: Love and Thunder” will return Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will be reincarnated as the superhero Mighty Thor. Asgard will now be ruled by the Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). And in the tape, the Guardians of the Galaxy must play some role.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere on May 5, 2022.

