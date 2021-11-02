Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 by mid-2022

Bank of America analysts believe that prices for Brent crude oil may rise to $ 120 per barrel by the end of June 2022. The rally will be driven by an increase in demand for gasoline and jet fuel

Bank of America analysts expect the price of Brent crude to rise to $ 120 per barrel by the end of June 2022. They believe that increased demand for gasoline, combined with limited refining capacity, could accelerate the rise in feedstock prices in 2022, Bloomberg reports.

The global energy crisis has spiked gas and coal prices around the world, fueling an accelerated rebound in oil futures, said a group of analysts including Bank of America commodities expert Francisco Blanche. Thus, in mid-October, the price of Brent crude oil rose above $ 86 per barrel for the first time in three years, and at the end of the month, the price of WTI crude oil exceeded $ 85 per barrel. As of 21:40 Moscow time on November 1, January futures for Brent are trading at $ 84.66 per barrel, WTI for December delivery – at $ 83.95.

In February 2021, JPMorgan experts said they expected the fifth supercycle in commodity markets in 100 years. Then the bank’s analysts predicted an increase in Brent oil prices to $ 68 per barrel by the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the same time, the International Energy Agency admits that oil prices could fall to $ 36 per barrel by 2030. The agency’s report views this scenario as the most radical, in which the global energy sector will reduce hydrocarbon emissions to zero by 2050. Oil demand in this scenario will peak by 2025.

