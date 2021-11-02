https://ria.ru/20211102/neft-1757314973.html

Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 per barrel in 2022

Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 per barrel in 2022 – Russia news today

Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 per barrel in 2022

Bank of America Corp. (BofA) raised the forecast for the price of Brent crude to $ 120 per barrel in mid-2022, Bloomberg reports citing … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T08: 50

2021-11-02T08: 50

2021-11-02T10: 49

economy

bank of america

brent

oil prices

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/05/1568176444_0:118:2464:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_efb33321f23934af9dc3d579194261b1.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Bank of America Corp. (BofA) raised its forecast for the price of Brent crude to $ 120 per barrel in mid-2022, Bloomberg reports citing BofA. The bank indicated that the global energy crisis has led to a sharp increase in gas and coal prices worldwide has accelerated the recovery of benchmark oil futures traded on the London and New York exchanges to their previous highs. In addition, increased demand for gasoline, along with diesel and jet fuel, combined with refining capacity constraints, could further accelerate the rise in oil prices in 2022. Bank of America Corp., founded in 1904, is a diversified financial institution. BofA is included in the so-called “big four” US banks along with its main competitors – Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

https://ria.ru/20211025/neft-1756152033.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/05/1568176444_162 0:2338:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_7b891aa451ee77f3c11efa71108e1c8d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, bank of america, brent, oil prices