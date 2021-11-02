https://ria.ru/20211102/neft-1757314973.html
Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 per barrel in 2022
Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 per barrel in 2022 – Russia news today
Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 per barrel in 2022
Bank of America Corp. (BofA) raised the forecast for the price of Brent crude to $ 120 per barrel in mid-2022, Bloomberg reports citing … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
2021-11-02T08: 50
2021-11-02T08: 50
2021-11-02T10: 49
economy
bank of america
brent
oil prices
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/05/1568176444_0:118:2464:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_efb33321f23934af9dc3d579194261b1.jpg
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Bank of America Corp. (BofA) raised its forecast for the price of Brent crude to $ 120 per barrel in mid-2022, Bloomberg reports citing BofA. The bank indicated that the global energy crisis has led to a sharp increase in gas and coal prices worldwide has accelerated the recovery of benchmark oil futures traded on the London and New York exchanges to their previous highs. In addition, increased demand for gasoline, along with diesel and jet fuel, combined with refining capacity constraints, could further accelerate the rise in oil prices in 2022. Bank of America Corp., founded in 1904, is a diversified financial institution. BofA is included in the so-called “big four” US banks along with its main competitors – Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo.
https://ria.ru/20211025/neft-1756152033.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/05/1568176444_162 0:2338:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_7b891aa451ee77f3c11efa71108e1c8d.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, bank of america, brent, oil prices
Bank of America predicted oil at $ 120 per barrel in 2022