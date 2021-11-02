Bank of America raises its forecast for oil prices for 2022

Oil price chart Brent at intervals of 1 day

Bank of America analysts raised their 2022 forecast for North Sea Brent to $ 85 per barrel from $ 75. The forecast for WTI for next year has been raised from $ 71 to $ 82 per barrel. Experts said this in an analytical report presented at Global Energy Weekly.

The forecast for the price of Brent for 2023 was also increased – to $ 75 per barrel from $ 65, the forecast for the WTI price to $ 70 per barrel from $ 61.

The balance in the oil market does not look “unnecessarily tense” and supply growth in non-OPEC + countries should be able to keep up with demand over the next two years. Analysts at Bank of America suggest that OPEC + spare capacity is shrinking due to insufficient investment.

In the long term, oil can break out of the corridor of $ 50-70 per barrel, if during the Framework Convention UN Climate change in Glasgow will not be committed to deep decarbonization.

Experts believe that the substitution of gas for oil, the increase in the number of air travel and the rise in world prices for gas and coal are the reasons for the rise in oil prices.

