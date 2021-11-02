Battle of images: the best of the week – from Jennifer Lopez to Ksenia Sobchak

Victoria Shelyagova / Ksenia Sobchak

Well, it’s time again to discuss the brightest stellar images of the week, which the stars themselves willingly shared on their instagram. And there were enough reasons to dress up! Of course, we saw the most luxurious outfits at the Dolce & Gabbana three-day extravaganza in Venice.

The amount of glitter of embroideries and crystals, it seems, exceeded all permissible norms – the eyes, it seems, have just recovered, but no, you will have to take another look at the most memorable examples of luxury. However, some managed to pick up rather restrained outfits – against the background of J.Lo and Victoria Shelyagova, everyone, of course, fades to the level of modest women.

Jennifer Lopez in Dolce & Gabbana

Victoria Shelyagova at Dolce & Gabbana Ciara at Dolce & Gabbana Natalia Yakimchik in Dolce & Gabbana

Kate Bosworth in Dolce & Gabbana

A spectacular outfit, however, can be created without pounds of rhinestones and pearls. Some fashionistas of the week indulged in experiments with shape and cut.

Gabrielle Union in Valentino

Polina Askeri in Nadya Dzyak

Not without, of course, bright prints: from the classic colors of Heidi Klum to the almost punk look of Kris Jenner in a dress with graffiti.

Heidi Klum in Zimmermann

Ksenia Sobchak at Alexander McQueen Kris Jenner at Dolce & Gabbana Jessica Chastain in Versace

Well, let’s finish our selection by adding a little magic to it, because Billy Porter is now the main modern Fairy! This is the role he played in the new film adaptation of Cinderella, which he premiered this week. However, he did not conjure over the image for a long time, choosing black and white classics with a tuxedo-style top. The actor has already tried this style with a combination of men’s and women’s evening wardrobe at the Oscars. In general, the Fairy advises us: use spells in which you are confident. And in fashion too.

Billy Porter at Benchellal

Best look of the week