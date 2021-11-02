Beautiful, but harmful: Aviation parade at the Glasgow climate summit

Boeing C-40 plane on final approach to Glasgow International Airport

Photo author, David Russell

When world leaders and delegates gather for a major event like the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, they tend to use airplanes.

According to the planespotters (aircraft lovers), the climate summit provided them with a unique opportunity to admire aircraft that rarely, if not never, appear in Scotland.

Photo caption,

The summit was a real treat for Scottish planespotters

More than 50 private jets landed at Glasgow Airport Sunday, bringing VIP guests from Jeff Bezos to Prince Albert of Monaco to the climate conference.

In total, about 400 flights were made to Scotland, which, according to the most conservative estimates, emitted 13 thousand tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the very one that is primarily responsible for global warming.

