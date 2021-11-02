Beautiful, but harmful: Aviation parade at the Glasgow climate summit

7 hours ago

Photo author, David Russell

When world leaders and delegates gather for a major event like the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, they tend to use airplanes.

According to the planespotters (aircraft lovers), the climate summit provided them with a unique opportunity to admire aircraft that rarely, if not never, appear in Scotland.

Photo caption, The summit was a real treat for Scottish planespotters

More than 50 private jets landed at Glasgow Airport Sunday, bringing VIP guests from Jeff Bezos to Prince Albert of Monaco to the climate conference.

In total, about 400 flights were made to Scotland, which, according to the most conservative estimates, emitted 13 thousand tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the very one that is primarily responsible for global warming.

Photo author, Jamie williamson Photo caption, Jeff Bezos’ private Gulfstream turbojet is estimated to cost around $ 65 million

Bank of America, which is active in its public relations campaign to demonstrate its commitment to renewable energy, ordered two private jets at once to fly its executives to Glasgow.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew to Scotland to celebrate Bill Gates’ birthday (both of them often talk about fighting climate change) in a private jet, and before that on a superyacht to the founder of Microsoft, he was flown by helicopter.

So while some global warming activists were preparing to convince everyone of the need to give up air travel whenever possible, others were equally active in chartering private jets to fly to Scotland, which, in principle, can be reached by commercial flights.

Photo caption, Boeing 787 Dreamliner traveled 8 thousand kilometers to deliver a delegation from Bangladesh to Glasgow

Photo caption, Delegations from Vietnam and Qatar also traveled a long way to get to Prestwick Airport.

Photo author, Lee donaldson Photo caption, Boeing of the Japanese government

On Monday, delegations from Estonia, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Jordan, Ghana and Croatia contributed to air pollution. Top officials from Germany, France, Japan, India and Israel also arrived at Glasgow airport by plane.

Photo author, George mutch Photo caption, Ukrainian delegation arrived in Edinburgh aboard Antonov-148-100B aircraft

Photo author, Tommy donachie Photo caption, The Airbus A319, on which the members of the Cypriot delegation flew from Larnaca, is also a rare guest in the skies of Scotland

Photo author, George mutch Photo caption, The Russian delegation flew from Moscow to Edinburgh on a Dassault Falcon 7X

Most of all from the critics, perhaps, went to US President Joe Biden, who is accused of the fact that during his trip to Europe, where he talks about the grave consequences of climate change, his planes, helicopters and a motorcade will emit about 10 thousand tons of dioxide into the atmosphere. carbon.

Photo author, AFP via Getty Images Photo caption, Joe Biden and his wife arrived in Edinburgh, and from there his motorcade left for Glasgow

The American president’s fleet consists of a heavily modified Boeing 747 known as Air Force One, the exact same second plane that flies as a diversion so no one knows exactly which board the president is on, and two Boeing C cargo aircraft. -17 Globemaster who carry cars and helicopters.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Boeing C-17 Globemaster is capable of carrying an entire presidential helicopter

These giants emit 25 kilograms of carbon dioxide for every mile they fly. By comparison, the average American on a commercial flight has 200 grams of CO2 per mile.

Photo author, AFP

Many environmental activists, even before the summit, pointed out that during the pandemic, the world had learned to make do with video communication, and the current conference could well have been held at Zoom.

However, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tried to justify the harmful emissions into the atmosphere that had to be done to bring world leaders, including the President of the United States, to Glasgow, so that they could personally take part in the summit.

“I think that everyone who has ever used Zoom knows that this application can be very useful, but when it comes to difficult negotiations, when you need to look the other person in the eye, you need a personal presence, and this is very important,” she said. she.

Meanwhile, ordinary delegates, campaigners to combat climate change, who decided to make a practical contribution to saving the planet and travel to Glasgow by train, have fallen victim to the very weather for which they are fighting.