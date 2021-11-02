Before November 4, the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of responsibility for participation in rallies :: Politics :: RBC

The police urged the Russians to refuse to participate in unauthorized actions and warned about the threat to their organizers and participants of responsibility

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia expressed concern about the information received by the department about plans to hold “uncoordinated public events” on November 4-7 in a number of regions. The organizers and participants of such actions can be brought to administrative or even criminal liability, warns the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The police urges citizens to refuse to participate in unauthorized actions, and also recommends to strictly observe the restrictions established in the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recalled that restrictions imposed by the regional authorities – in connection with the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19 – continue to operate in Russia, including a ban on mass rallies. In the event that unauthorized rallies develop into mass disorders, their organizers and participants may become involved in criminal cases.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is ready to fully ensure law and order throughout the country, to prevent complications in the operational situation. Any provocation against police officers will be suppressed and will receive an appropriate legal assessment, ”the department warned.