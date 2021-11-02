Belarus starts emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Belarus has started supplying electricity to Ukraine under an emergency assistance agreement. This was reported by the Belarusian Energy Ministry.

Deliveries resumed in the afternoon on November 2 and should be completed in the evening of the same day in the amount of 500 megawatts at the request of the Ukrainian side. There is no talk of long-term commercial contracts, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus says.

The transmission system operator NEC Ukrenergo (the Ukrainian operator of trunk transmission lines) told news agency journalists that, in addition to emergency assistance from the Belarusian side, Kiev expects assistance from Slovakia in the amount of 100 megawatts to Ostrov Burshtynskaya TPP, Interfax reports. The reasons are not reported.

Earlier, on October 27, it became known that NEC “Ukrenergo” held an auction for the purchase of capacities of interstate cross-sections with Russia and Belarus for November this year, the volume – 2200 megawatts. This was the available capacity for imports from Russia, which was eventually redistributed among eight companies.

In May, Ukraine banned the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus until the end of October. The decision was made by the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Utilities of Ukraine at the request of the Ministry of Energy.

The Ukrainian department stated that they would not resume the import of electricity from Russia, as they are able to provide themselves with capacities, but later it became known that there were not enough coal reserves for generation. In the future, Kiev expects to disconnect from both the Russian and Belarusian energy systems and join the European one.