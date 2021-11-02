Belarus will supply Ukraine with electricity under an emergency assistance agreement

https://ria.ru/20211102/elektroenergiya-1757429017.html
The Ministry of Energy of Belarus reported that the republic until 21:00 (coinciding with Moscow time) will send electricity to Ukraine at its request. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
MINSK, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Energy of Belarus reported that the republic will send electricity to Ukraine at its request until 21:00 (the same as Moscow time). electricity imports from Belarus and Russia. As Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said when answering the question whether it is now possible to buy electricity in Belarus, it is physically and legally possible. – due to high gas prices and coal shortages. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the country intends to disconnect from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus by 2023 and join the EU electricity supply system (ENTSO-E).
