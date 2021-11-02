Ben Affleck has a Halloween threesome with Jennifer Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner – News

It is worth noting that fans of the star couple have long been waiting for news about when actor Ben Affleck’s wedding with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will take place. The first engagement was broken off in 2003, and already in 2020 world tabloids reported good news – Ben and Jennifer became a couple again. Probably before the end of this year, the stars will announce the date of the second take of their engagement.

But the celebration of Halloween turned out to be much more interesting for celebrities. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, along with two children (the artist’s son Sam and the singer’s son Max) of the five they had from previous marriages (Affleck, besides his son, had two daughters Violet and Seraphina, and Lopez, besides Max, also had a son, Emme), arrived in Malibu in a snow-white Cadillac, and after a while Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, also arrived here. As local residents noticed, she was without her lover – Burger Chain CEO John Miller, but in the company of girlfriends.

The epochal meeting of celebrities, according to the Daily Mail, took place near one of the houses where Affleck and Lopez and their sons, celebrating Halloween, begged for candy from local residents. Jennifer Garner, who met them, was clearly glad of such a surprise, which cannot be said about Jennifer Lopez. After a short confusion, the women smiled sweetly at each other and hurried to disperse in different directions. True, as eyewitnesses assure, later Garner nevertheless joined her son Sam and ex-spouse, and Lopez tried to remain calm, forced to maintain a joint conversation. Probably, the current beloved of the actor did not want to spoil the holiday for the children by clarifying the relationship, otherwise, despite all Affleck’s love, suddenly the next engagement will fail again. After all, fate may not give a third chance.