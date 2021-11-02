Best menswear of the week: celebrity looks

1. Massy Furlan

It seems that we, together with our pets, will remind you to buy pink things every week. This time we are assisted by Massy Furlan in a polo in a dusty rose shade. We also advise you to pay attention to the actor’s glasses: models with colored lenses will definitely come in handy in the summer.

2. Tom Rhys Harris

Tom Rhys Harris, on the other hand, is ready to show off an outfit that’s perfect for our current weather. A warm jacket with a zip, a hoodie, loose-fitting jeans and work boots – take note of this combination. And don’t forget about accessories: in addition to the mask, wear jewelry or glasses.

3. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is ready to play basketball anytime, anywhere, with oversized shorts, an oversized T-shirt and a cool Jordan pair to help him in any situation. It seems that it’s time for you to try this sport. Moreover, we have already collected everything you need for training and recommended the best playgrounds and schools for games.

4. Vlad Sokolovsky

At the event in honor of the 100th anniversary of Weleda, which took place in the Pharmaceutical Garden, Vlad Sokolovsky proved that beaded beads and a leather biker jacket look perfect together. In addition, the musician tells you how to wear a biker jacket in cold weather. It is enough to put it on with a hoodie and you are ready: now you will not be frightened by the rain or the chilly wind.

5. Justin Bieber

For a day, the network has been discussing Justin Bieber’s hairstyle. During this time, the musician was accused of cultural appropriation: of course, the dreadlocks were to blame. But we are more interested in the performer’s T-shirt. Surprisingly, in 2021, guys are still choosing things with holes and cuts. Apparently, grunge will stay with us forever.

6. Will Smith

We think that this week many of you will follow the example of Will Smith: if you have a rest on the May holidays, then only in a comfortable outfit. What could be better than a sweatshirt with a zip and soft slippers? As you can see, you now have another reason to buy cool clogs for this season.

