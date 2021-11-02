Biden accused Russia and OPEC of high gasoline prices :: Politics :: RBK

According to the President of the United States, in addition to the refusal of Russia and the OPEC countries to produce large volumes of oil, the cost of hydrocarbons is also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



US President Joe Biden blamed Russia and the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for the persistent high prices for hydrocarbons. He made this statement during the summit of heads of state under the UN Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

“Firstly, an important reason for the increase in prices is that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the supply chain <...> Secondly, if we pay attention to the cost of gasoline, the cost of oil, these are the consequences of the fact that so far Russia or the OPEC countries refuse to produce more oil, ”he said.

At the same time, Biden said that he was waiting for the development of events. “Let’s see what will happen with this, and we will see it sooner rather than later,” the US President said.

On November 1, Biden, at a press conference in Rome after the G20 summit, said that the refusal of Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries to increase oil production amid rising prices for oil products is a wrong step. “I think the idea that Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as other major oil-producing countries, will not produce more oil <...> is wrong,” he said.