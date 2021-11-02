Biden criticized Putin at the Glasgow summit

https://ria.ru/20211102/bayden-1757463239.html

Biden spoke harshly about Putin at the Glasgow summit

US President Joe Biden reiterated that Russia and China "did not appear" at the G20 meeting in Rome, and added that there is no information from Russian President Vladimir Putin about

WASHINGTON, November 2 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden reiterated that Russia and China “did not appear” at the G20 meeting in Rome, and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no information on what he is going to do on the climate. At a press conference in Glasgow, Biden criticized China, declaring that it claims to be a world leader, but de facto does not participate in such forums as the G20. “The same is with Putin in Russia. His tundra is on fire. His tundra is literally on fire. He has very serious problems. with the climate, but he is silent about the desire to do anything, “- said Biden.

