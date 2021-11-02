https://ria.ru/20211102/bayden-1757463239.html
Biden spoke harshly about Putin at the Glasgow summit
Biden criticized Putin at the Glasgow summit – Russia news today
Biden spoke harshly about Putin at the Glasgow summit
US President Joe Biden reiterated that Russia and China “did not appear” at the G20 meeting in Rome, and added that there is no information from Russian President Vladimir Putin about … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
2021-11-02T22: 53
2021-11-02T22: 53
2021-11-02T23: 53
in the world
g20 summit
USA
vladimir putin
joe biden
big twenty
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757283420_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4de9ff549e45463a9cd5ca06368c57b9.jpg
WASHINGTON, November 2 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden reiterated that Russia and China “did not appear” at the G20 meeting in Rome, and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no information on what he is going to do on the climate. At a press conference in Glasgow, Biden criticized China, declaring that it claims to be a world leader, but de facto does not participate in such forums as the G20. “The same is with Putin in Russia. His tundra is on fire. His tundra is literally on fire. He has very serious problems. with the climate, but he is silent about the desire to do anything, “- said Biden.
https://ria.ru/20211102/putin-1757389221.html
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757283420_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2caa4d2f48c08369d7d6245c8c59c639.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, g20 summit, usa, vladimir putin, joe biden, big twenty, russia
Biden criticized Putin at the Glasgow summit