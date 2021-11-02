Biden nearly fell asleep during the Glasgow climate summit | News | News

US President Joe Biden nearly fell asleep during the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The corresponding video appeared on November 1 on Twitter of The Washington Post journalist Zach Brown.

As follows from the video, the head of the White House closed his eyes several times for several seconds, struggling with sleep. The American leader was woken up several times by the moderators.

Finally, the politician was awakened by an employee of his staff. He asked the Democrat a question, after which Biden rubbed his eyes and continued to listen to the speakers.

At the end of August, footage made by journalists during Biden’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leaked onto the Internet. In the video, the American leader sat with his eyes closed, while the Israeli politician told him something animatedly for a couple of minutes.

Netizens suggested that the American leader took a nap.

On August 23, during a press conference at the White House, Biden could not remember the name of FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell for a long time, just moments after speaking with her. According to critics, the oversight is further evidence of the politician’s cognitive regression.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Democrat Biden’s rival Republican Donald Trump called his rival “Sleepy Joe,” the nickname stuck to the Democrat.