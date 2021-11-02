Binance in the ranking of crypto exchanges

02.11.2021, 11:18, Details

Tags: Business, Technology

Today Binance exchange (Binance) is recognized as a cryptocurrency large-scale organization headquartered in Hong Kong. If we take into account the information offered by the CoinMarketCap portal, the designated object is confidently leading, taking into account the combination of functional factors, these are:

web traffic revealed by the statistics of queries on search engines, ranking;

high liquidity;

impressive annual platform turnover;

a huge number of active users and new arrivals.

From characteristics

The designated exchange is a successful cryptocurrency startup that has its own “native asset”. It is successfully operated in an ecosystem called “Binance” in the form of an internal payment unit, which in narrow circles is called the main gas.

Positive points:

the minimum deposit is only one US dollar;

recognized currency for accounts – dollar, euro, cryptocurrencies, etc.;

market format spread;

leverage for some pairs is 1:10;

the main tool is made by cryptocurrencies.

Confidently leading cryptocurrency exchange rating Binance has a number of positives. First of all, the minimum commissions were noted, explained by trading volumes, liquidity. Don’t forget about excellent performance. We have our own coin with the name BNB. It is intended to reduce the commission charged in the course of work. Convenience lies in the presence of a cold own wallet, which acts as a guarantor of security for the safety of the product in the form of cryptoassets.

Do not forget about a number of features that accompany the Binance exchange. The first thing that immediately alarms users is the complex and confusing verification, as well as the fact that there is no margin type trading.

The absolute insecurity of the trader was also noted, there is no regulation. Of the technical inconveniences, it is noted that the platform goes offline without warning and for an indefinite period. And most often this happens at the most crucial and inopportune moment. There is no Russian-speaking support, and remuneration and commissions are charged in an incomprehensible way.

Overall, Binance remains a common cryptocurrency exchange. The platform is organized around TradingView. It will be the best option for diversifying the risks of cryptocurrency active traders.