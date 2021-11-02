Binance Labs Invests In Star Sharks Blockchain Game

Bitcoin exchange venture capital Binance has announced a strategic investment in the Star Sharks project as part of the development of the gaming sector in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem. ForkLog was informed about this by company representatives.

The funding will allow the creators – a team from the Timi Studio Group – to attract new talent to prepare the next generation of blockchain games.

Star Sharks is a community-driven metaverse. Members, developers and investors can own, merge and trade NFT sharks. According to the press release, 80% of the revenue will go to token holders.

The first Starsharks.Warriors game is based on the BSC and is scheduled to launch in November 2021.

“At Star Sharks, we strive to ensure that everyone has fair and equal rights to access decentralized games,” said Frankie, CEO of the project.

The team announced a new referral mechanism that will allow you to receive a reward for the activity of attracted players. Star Sharks will also add a non-fungible token rental feature to its marketplace.

As a reminder, in October, Binance Labs invested in the Melos Studio NFT music platform.

