Bitcoin has risen in price by $ 2 thousand per hour :: RBC.Crypto

The bitcoin rate on the Binance crypto exchange increased by $ 2 thousand per hour (3%). At 13:45 Moscow time on November 2, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 63.2 thousand. The capitalization of the asset has exceeded $ 1.19 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Over the month, bitcoin has risen in price by 33%.

On October 20, the bitcoin rate renewed its historical maximum above $ 67 thousand. After that, the quotes began to decline. On October 28, the value of the first cryptocurrency fell to a two-week local minimum of $ 57.8 thousand.Since then, bitcoin has continued to recover.

At the end of October, analyst Willie Wu predicted that the current growth cycle of the crypto market will be longer and will last about another year. The current “bullish” growth cycle for bitcoin is in many ways different from past similar periods, the expert noted.

