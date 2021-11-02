Bitcoin miners earned $ 1.72 billion in October :: RBC.Crypto

Last month became the second in terms of profitability in the entire history of mining the first cryptocurrency

In October, Bitcoin miners, according to The Block, earned $ 1.72 billion. More than 90% of the miners’ income came from rewards for the found block in the amount of 6.25 BTC ($ 386.3 thousand at the current exchange rate as of 18:20 on November 1). Another 10% of the revenue came from online transaction fees.

Photo: The Block



Last month became the second most profitable month for miners in history. The record month was March, when the miners of the first cryptocurrency earned about $ 1.75 billion.

In early October, the daily profit of miners exceeded $ 40 million. The income of miners increased by 275% compared to the values ​​that were observed before the halving (halving) of the miner’s reward for the mined block. Then the profit was at around $ 14-18 million per day.

Bitcoin has risen in price by more than 40% in October. The cryptocurrency has renewed its historical maximum, which was set in May and exceeded $ 67 thousand. On November 1, bitcoin is traded at $ 61.4 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 1.16 trillion.

