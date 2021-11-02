Bitcoin updated its all-time high above $ 66 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

The value of the main cryptocurrency continues to rise after the launch of the first ETF on Bitcoin futures, which began trading in the United States on October 19

The price of bitcoin has updated its historical maximum, exceeding $ 66.1 thousand. Over the past day, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by 5%.

Bitcoin quotes rose sharply after the first exchange-traded fund (ETF), based on bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group), began trading in the United States on October 19. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ProShares is listed under the ticker BITO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The first cryptocurrency updated the maximum, which was set in mid-April at $ 64.8 thousand. Then the value of the asset grew after the direct listing of Coinbase shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The crypto exchange became the world’s first publicly traded company.

After that, the quotes went down. In mid-May, the bitcoin rate fell sharply in a day by 33% and fell to $ 30 thousand for the first time since January. In June, the asset continued to fall and fell to a minimum of $ 28.8 thousand. Bitcoin began to recover at the end of July. Since then, its value has increased by 129%.

In December 2017, after a rapid growth, bitcoin quotes for the first time approached $ 20 thousand.This record was held for a long time. Soon, the cryptocurrency entered the stage of a protracted decline until 2019 and dropped to $ 3.2 thousand.Then, in the first months of 2020, bitcoin rose in price to $ 10.2 thousand, but in mid-March its quotes fell to a local minimum below $ 5 thousand. the moment the last wave of growth in cryptocurrency quotes began, which continues to the present moment.

In September last year, the cryptocurrency was trading at $ 11 thousand. By the end of December, its price rose rapidly to $ 28 thousand. In the first four months of 2021, the asset rose in price by 130%, and its capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion for the first time.

