Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were vaccinated against coronavirus and even in this they found a reason for mutual jokes

The most self-deprecating couple in Hollywood can no longer be afraid of the COVID-19 pandemic! The day before, the spouses, known not only for their successful movie roles, but also for their excellent sense of humor – 33-year-old Blake Lively and 44-year-old Ryan Reynolds – were vaccinated against coronavirus and rushed to share it on social networks. But even such a serious event did not remain without sharp jokes – at first the spouses made fun of themselves:

Finally got 5G,

– the Deadpool star signed his photo from the medical office.

Find someone who looks at you the same way I look at a nurse during vaccination.

– this is how the “Gossip Girl” star described her photo.

Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively

A few hours later, a battle of humor began in their story, the subject of which was … Ryan’s pink hat. Ryan first wrote in a Story that science might be sexy, but his hat might not. And then he arranged a vote, whose hat is better: his, pink, or blue, in which Blake starred in the 2020 film “The Rhythm Section”. By the way, a day later, Ryan’s hat won with a minimal advantage.

Blake did not remain in debt – she compared the photo of her husband with the photo of Bernie Sanders, which was sold to memes this winter:

My husband is trying to troll me while he himself looks like a meme with Bernie. Good luck to you.

By the way, in March last year, the couple donated $ 1 million to fight the consequences of the coronavirus and also could not resist joking about each other. The couple did not lose their sparkling sense of humor during long self-isolation.

We will remind, Ryan and Blake met in 2010 on the set of the movie “Green Lantern”, where Reynolds played the main character, and Lively – his beloved. Blake dated Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson. But the presence of life partners did not prevent them from switching their attention to each other. After a while, they began to live together, and in 2012 they secretly got married.

Their first daughter James was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines – September 28, 2016. The first “exit” of the girl into the world happened only in 2018 – she accompanied dad at the unveiling of his personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake revealed her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film Pokémon. Detective Pikachu, where Ryan played the legendary Pokémon.

That Ryan and Blake became parents for the third time became known in October 2019, however, a happy event, according to insiders, happened in the family of actors back in August. Ryan reported the gender of the newborn baby in an unusual way. Having published a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family – now he has three daughters.