Blinken made a “promise” to Ukraine over Nord Stream 2

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday met in Glasgow with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he reaffirmed Washington's support

2021-11-02T22: 25

2021-11-02T22: 25

2021-11-02T22: 25

WASHINGTON, November 2 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Glasgow on Tuesday, during which he reaffirmed Washington’s support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and announced the US administration’s intention to strengthen its energy security, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. , the meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference (COP26) taking place these days in Glasgow, Scotland. by our allies and partners, the United States will continue to strengthen Ukraine’s energy security, including by reducing the risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, “the US diplomat said in a written statement. flow – 2 “and for maintaining the transit of Russian gas to Europe through its territory. At the same time, the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, believes that the launch of Nord Stream 2 makes Ukraine more vulnerable to a “Russian invasion.” Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. The current transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine, concluded for five years, provides for transit to 2021-2024, 40 billion cubic meters per year. Moreover, Gazprom pays for capacities regardless of the actual volumes of transportation through the Ukrainian territory. The head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said that the company is ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system. At the same time, he pointed out that the volumes of transit would have to correspond to the new volumes of purchases of Russian gas by companies from the EU countries under new contracts. In October, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba argued that Kiev expects from Germany a reaction to the “use of gas as a weapon” by Russia. and expressed the hope that Ukrainian Naftogaz and the GTS Operator would participate in the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 operator. Amos Hochstein, a spokesman for the State Department for Energy Security, expressed his conjectures that the Russian Federation is close to using energy supplies to Europe as a weapon. as it is a commercial project, it is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. The Kremlin, in response to accusations against the Russian Federation of high gas prices, stated that Western politicians miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources, they hoped for wind power generation, and there was no wind for several months. Russia, including Gazprom, increased supplies to European markets, this is 11 billion cubic meters of gas, in contrast to the United States, which did not supply, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in the second half of October. Gazprom is fulfilling all its obligations on gas supplies to Europe, Moscow is ready to help European countries overcome the energy crisis, said earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

