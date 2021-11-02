Bugatti Rimac Joint Venture Launched – Auto Review

The strategy of merging Bugatti and Rimac, announced four months ago, has been successfully implemented: from today, the joint venture Bugatti Rimac with headquarters in Croatia is officially operating. The Volkswagen AG concern itself has nothing to do with it: 45% of the shares of the joint venture belong to Porsche AG, and 55% is held by the Croatian company Rimac Group. By the way, the distribution of its own shares has changed since the summer: new securities were issued, and the shares of the previous owners decreased.

Stefan Winkelmann, who headed Bugatti since January 2018, left his post, although a year ago he was also appointed chief of Lamborghini, and this position is now his only one. Mate Rimac himself has been appointed head of the new Bugatti Rimac joint venture (in the title photo). However, a new position of president was established at Bugatti, and it was taken by Christophe Pichon, the former director of production and logistics. He will also sit on the JV’s board of directors, as will Porsche CEO Oliver Blume.

The joint venture currently has 435 employees: 300 in Zagreb and 135 in Molsheim. The French Bugatti factory will remain, and will continue to produce the current Bugatti Chiron and its derivatives. By the way, 460 copies of the planned circulation of 500 cars have already been produced. The remaining 40 are versions Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport. The production program is scheduled until at least 2024, when the Bugatti Bolide commercial hypercars based on the Chiron will be released.

Today’s hypercars: the petrol Bugatti Chiron (left) and the electric Rimac Nevera

While the division of Bugatti Engineering, which is located in Wolfsburg and employs 180 people, continues to work. But it remained under the jurisdiction of the Volkswagen concern and is now completing already begun projects, and in the future it will be closed or re-profiled. Because the development of future Bugatti models of the new generation will be taken up by Rimac: the opening of the Rimac Campus Science and Technology Center in Croatia is scheduled for 2023. The management of the new joint venture assures that the Bugatti and Rimac brands will have an independent development strategy, but it is clear that the vehicles will have the same technology, and Bugatti will eventually switch to electric vehicles.