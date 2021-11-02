Chinese Nio Electric Vehicle Shipments Collapse In October As Li Auto Increases Shipments

The Chinese auto industry is rapidly developing in the direction of electrification, but even relatively large players periodically face difficulties, which is well illustrated by the results of October. If Xpeng managed to deliver more than 10 thousand electric vehicles, then Li Auto and Nio were able to bypass this competitor only together.

In the case of Nio, as noted by CNBC, October was generally not the most successful month in terms of deliveries of electric vehicles. Having started restructuring and preparing for the release of new models, the company in October was able to deliver only 3,667 electric vehicles, which is 65% less than in September. Representatives of Nio do not hide the fact that the ubiquitous shortage of semiconductor components also affected the supply of machines. All this did not prevent the company from accepting a record number of orders for the supply of electric vehicles at the end of October. The company representatives stressed that the demand for this type of product is growing.

Rival company Li Auto was the only one of the “China’s big three” in the electric vehicle market who was able to increase shipments in a sequential comparison at the end of October. The number of Li One crossovers shipped increased by 8% to 7649 units compared to September. Recall that although Xpeng delivered 10,138 electric vehicles in October, this number has consistently decreased by 2.6%.