Cisco Adds Holograms to the Webex Video Platform

Cisco unveils hybrid holograms on the Webex platform. With its help, users will be able to create three-dimensional projections of real people for collaboration. The development was presented at the WebexOne event.

According to a company survey, 64% of employees decide to fire based on flexibility. Cisco holograms are designed to facilitate remote adaptation. According to the developers, their use allows participants to interact in a way that was previously possible only through face-to-face communication.

“Cisco is committed to ensuring that all three billion digital workers on the planet can participate equally in the workforce from anywhere in the world. Webex Hologram marks tremendous progress in realizing our mission and creating a natural workspace that doesn’t differentiate virtual and face-to-face. “– said the executive vice president of Cisco Jeetu Patel (Jeetu Patel).

As described, Webex holograms will take communication between users to the next level. Volume projections of the interlocutors will be shown in real time. In addition, in the case of designing buildings or cars, they will be able to interact with a volumetric prototype presented in augmented reality. Holograms can be used with a variety of virtual or augmented headsets, including HoloLens and Magic Leap.