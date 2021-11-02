CNN host laughed at for covering COP26 Summit in Glasgow from Edinburgh – InoTV

23:15 Dybala opened the scoring in the match between Juventus and Zenit Forward of Turin “Juventus” Paulo Dybala opened the scoring in the match of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League with “Zenith”.

23:14 Ukrenergo explained the request for emergency assistance from the power systems of Belarus Ukraine was forced to activate emergency assistance from the power system of Belarus due to the increased accident rate at the power units of TPPs, Ukrenergo said.

23:05 Biden calls the refusal of Putin and Xi Jinping from full-time attendance at the G20 and COP26 a mistake US President Joe Biden said that the refusal of the leadership of Russia and China to attend the G20 summit in Rome and the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow was a mistake.

23:04 Nurmagomedov spoke about plans to open sports schools around the world Former champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) in lightweight, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who founded a sports school in Dubai with ex-football player of Milan and the Netherlands national team Clarence Seedorf, announced his intention to open similar complexes around the world.

22:52 Ryabkov urged the United States to send employees to Moscow to normalize the issuance of visas Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested that the United States send diplomatic staff to Moscow so that “at least consular services are provided in a more or less normal volume.”

22:50 Dynamo contacted the RPL and RFU for clarification regarding the match with Krasnodar The general director of Dynamo Moscow, Pavel Pivovarov, shared information about a possible ban on holding the match of the 14th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Krasnodar in the capital.

22:42 Odnoklassniki updated the Moments service The social network Odnoklassniki introduced a major update to the anniversary of the Moments service. This was reported by the press service of the social network.

22:38 Ex-translator of the US Armed Forces in Afghanistan complained about the lack of assistance from Washington Former translator of the US Armed Forces in Afghanistan, Ahmed Jawaid Taheri, told RT that he still has not received help from the American side after the withdrawal of the military, despite the fact that he and his family are threatened by members of the Taliban *.

22:37 Ziyech’s goal helped Chelsea beat Malmö in the Champions League Chelsea London defeated Malmo in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

22:36 Ryabkov: Russia presented the USA with ideas on preventing incidents at sea and in the air Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia had presented the United States with concrete ideas for preventing incidents at sea and in the airspace above it.

22:31 Metallurg defeated SKA in a shootout in a KHL match As part of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship, Metallurg Magnitogorsk defeated SKA.

22:25 Johnson respects the absence of Putin and Xi Jinping at the Glasgow summit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson respects the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping not to attend the climate summit in Glasgow “because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

22:21 Gureiro and Zagorski will miss the French Grand Prix Russian dance couple Tiffany Zagorski and Jonathan Gureiro will not perform at the stage of the Grand Prix series in France due to the fact that their partner was recently discharged from the hospital.

22:11 POC: Ivan Safronov was placed in a punishment cell after trying to establish a TV antenna in the cell Contained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center on charges of treason, the adviser to the head of Roscosmos, Ivan Safronov, was placed in a punishment cell after trying to set up a room television antenna in the cell. This was announced by a special correspondent for RT, a member of the POC of Moscow, Boris Klin.

22:09 Three Syrian military personnel injured in terrorist attacks Three Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of terrorist attacks in the provinces of Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo.

22:07 CSKA beat Avtomobilist with a minimum score in the KHL match In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League (KHL), CSKA Moscow defeated Avtomobilist with a minimum score.

22:01 Blinken meets with Zelensky in Glasgow US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Glasgow and assured him that the American side would continue to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the State Department said.

22:01 Dziuba will start the Champions League match with Juventus on the bench Juventus and Zenit have announced the starting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League group stage round 4 match.

21:55 Ukraine announced readiness for new hostilities in Donbass The commander of the Ukrainian military operation in Donbass, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are ready for a new round of hostilities in the region.

21:49 Severstal won the seventh victory in a row in the KHL, beating Spartak In the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match, Severstal defeated Spartak.

21:48 The head of “Moldovagaz” allowed new negotiations with “Gazprom” The head of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban did not rule out that in 2022 Moldova will discuss with Russia the possibility of signing a new contract with Gazprom to replace the existing one.

21:40 “Championship”: Rospotrebnadzor has banned the match “Dynamo” – “Krasnodar” in Moscow Rospotrebnadzor has officially banned the match of the 14th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Dynamo – Krasnodar in Moscow.

21:37 16 of 33 planes flew to Moscow from Nizhny Novgorod 16 of 33 planes took off for Moscow, taken by the reserve airport in Nizhny Novgorod due to fog in the capital.

21:25 The State Department said that the United States will maintain a military presence in the Middle East Joe Biden’s administration has no plans to scale back the US military presence in the Middle East, said Joey Hood, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East.

21:23 RB Sport: before Spartak City Football Group negotiated with Zenit and Sochi Even before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, representatives of City Football Group (CFG) talked about possible investments with Russian Zenit and Sochi.

21:17 Hot meals are handed out to passengers at the Nizhny Novgorod airport Passengers stuck at the airport in Nizhny Novgorod are served hot meals, including soups and pizza, as well as juices and water. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

21:12 Alexey Berezutsky named the Sochi – CSKA pair one of the strongest in the 1/8 finals of the Russian Cup CSKA head coach Alexei Berezutsky evaluated the results of the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Russian Cup, following which FC Sochi became the army team’s rival.

20:59 Kafelnikov does not believe that the owners of Manchester City can become investors in Spartak Former first racket of the world, the famous Spartak fan Yevgeny Kafelnikov commented on the news that the City Football Group holding wants to acquire a 20% stake in the Moscow club.

20:59 In Kiev, they expressed the hope that military assistance from the United States will be permanent In Kiev, they expressed the hope that the US military assistance will be increased and become permanent, since “Ukraine is now at the outpost of the struggle.” This was stated by Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Pavlyuk.

20:55 Russian government approved new rules on secrecy and state secrets The Cabinet of Ministers of Russia has approved a new edition of the rules for classifying information constituting a state secret to various degrees of secrecy. The relevant information is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

20:46 About 1,500 people remain at the Nizhny Novgorod airport Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel that about 1.5 thousand people are currently staying at the airport in Nizhny Novgorod, where dozens of planes have arrived because of the fog in Moscow.

20:43 Arshavin believes that Zenit has a good chance to beat Juventus Former Zenit footballer Andrei Arshavin shared his expectations from the match of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage with Juventus.

20:40 The Maly Theater hosted the premiere of the play “Peter I” The Maly Theater hosted the premiere of the play “Peter I”, it was timed to coincide with two dates – the 300th anniversary of the moment Russia became an empire, and the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter I, reports NTV.

20:39 Chizhov: Russia and EMA may soon reach an understanding on the recognition of vaccination certificates Russia and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) may soon reach a common understanding on the issue of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. This was stated by the Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov

20:30 Valuev: Besedin expressed his opinion about LGBT people Former heavyweight boxing world champion and now State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev does not consider the statement of Dynamo Kiev striker Artyom Besedin about the LGBT community harsh.

20:29 In the Sverdlovsk region, the authorities recommend transferring unvaccinated employees to a remote location The authorities of the Sverdlovsk region recommend employers to transfer to a remote mode of work those employees who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus, said Deputy Governor of the region Pavel Krekov.

20:25 Valuev doubted that Besedin would be punished for homophobic speech Former heavyweight boxing world champion and now State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev spoke about the harsh statement of Dynamo Kiev striker Artem Besedin against the LGBT community.

20:21 Passengers sitting at the airport of Nizhny Novgorod will be delivered to Moscow by “Lastochka” An additional Lastochka train will be allocated to transport passengers to Moscow who have sat down at the Nizhny Novgorod airport because of the fog in the capital.

20:11 The pairs of the 1/8 finals of the Russian Football Cup have been determined The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Russian Football Cup took place, as a result of which pairs were formed.

20:08 In Crimea, they told why the head of Belogorsk intended to receive a bribe The head of the Belogorsk administration was detained when he received a bribe in the amount of 1.4 million rubles for patronizing a business. This was reported to TASS in the department of the FSB of Russia in the Crimea and Sevastopol.

20:06 The Russian women’s national team won the 4 × 50 m freestyle relay at the European Swimming Championships The Russian women’s national swimming team won first place in the 4×50 m freestyle relay at the European Championships in Kazan.

20:04 EU aims to zero greenhouse gas emissions in 100 European cities by 2030 The European Union has pledged to zero greenhouse gas emissions in at least 100 European cities in Europe by 2030. This was stated by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

19:56 In the Sverdlovsk region, residents will be able to visit orthopedic salons without a QR code The authorities of the Sverdlovsk region have expanded the list of zones that residents of the region can enter without a QR code and other documents. In particular, this will affect the salons of optics and orthopedic salons.

19:54 Spartak has commented on information about possible investments from City Football Group Kirill Kleymenov, a member of the board of directors of Spartak Moscow, reacted to the news that the City Football Group holding wants to acquire a 20% stake in the club.

19:51 In Crimea, the head of the city of Belogorsk was detained while receiving a bribe FSB officers detained the head of the administration of the city of Belogorsk in Crimea while receiving a bribe. This was announced by the head of the region, Sergei Aksyonov.

19:42 The parliament said that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Taran submitted his resignation Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada. This was announced by the representative of the government in the Ukrainian parliament Taras Melnychuk.

19:41 In the Murmansk region, an adult and two children were killed in a collision of a car with a truck As a result of a head-on collision of a car with a truck in the Murmansk region, three people were killed, including two children.

19:40 Russia beat Japan in the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup In the group stage match of the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, the Russian national team beat Japan in overtime.

19:35 Honorary President of the RFU: I fully share Besedin’s opinion about homosexuals Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vyacheslav Koloskov supported the forward of Dynamo Kiev Artyom Besedin in his statements against the LGBT community.