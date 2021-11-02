Co-owner of the brand “B.Yu. Aleksandrov” explained the conflict with top managers :: Business :: RBC

Yuri Izachik, who is on the international wanted list, said that he donated 85% of the capital of Rostagrokompleks to top managers, as he “thought he was dealing with friends and was not afraid of anything.”

Photo: Dmitry Parshin / RIA Novosti



Yuri Izachik, co-founder of the Rostagroexport group, which produces glazed curds under the B.Yu. Aleksandrov brand, in an interview with Forbes explained the dispute with top managers for the company.

The corporate inheritance dispute concerns Rostagrokompleks (the main operating company of Rostagroexport) and began after the death of the founder of the brand, Boris Aleksandrov. Izachik owned a 100 percent stake in Rostagrokompleks, but in June 2021 donated the majority (85%) to five top managers of the company.

Izachik claims that he entered into a donation agreement, since he was promised 15% “in a newly created holding company, which should include all the companies of the group,” including those where the shares were controlled by top managers. “I gave them 85% of my 100%, but they did not fulfill their promise: their shares in other companies remained with them,” he said.

In October, the businessman filed two lawsuits with the Moscow Arbitration Court, naming the top managers of Rostagroexport Sergei Babachenko, Valentina Kshennikova, Galina Makarova, Marina Reznikova and Nelly Khrapunova as defendants. He demanded that the donation agreement be declared invalid. The statement of claim stated that at the time of signing Izachik “was in a serious mental and physical condition, which the defendants took advantage of,” Vedomosti wrote.