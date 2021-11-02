Coronavirus infected man dies on board

https://ria.ru/20211102/samolet-1757436739.html

Passengers locked on board with corpse infected with coronavirus

A man infected with a coronavirus died on board the plane – Russia news today

A 51-year-old passenger infected with coronavirus died on board an Airbus A320 that flew from Istanbul to Hamburg, the German newspaper Hamburger reported … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. A 51-year-old passenger infected with the coronavirus has died on board an Airbus A320 that flew from Istanbul to Hamburg, according to the German newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt, after landing in Hamburg in the afternoon of October 25, according to T-online. A spokeswoman for the city’s health department confirmed the death of one of the passengers. “It’s true: the person who flew died during the flight last week. Upon arrival in Hamburg, he was already found dead.” – A forensic test of the passenger who died on board was positive. The airline declined to comment further on the case, stressing that the incident was being dealt with by the police and health authorities.

