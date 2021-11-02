Daily Express: Palms Indicate High Cholesterol

High cholesterol levels are a factor in the development of various diseases, according to the Daily Express. High cholesterol levels are caused by eating fatty foods, not being physically active, being overweight, smoking, and drinking alcohol. However, there is a possibility that blood cholesterol is a manifestation of heredity.

According to experts from the American Academy of Dermatology, yellow-orange wax-like growths on the skin indicate the presence of high levels of “bad” cholesterol in the body. This phenomenon takes place at the corners of the eyes, the lines of the palms of the hands, the back of the legs. You can get rid of it by controlling cholesterol levels.

The best way to do this is through lifestyle changes. However, there is little chance that this will not help, as high cholesterol is a hereditary condition. But that rarely happens.

High cholesterol levels lead to blockage of blood vessels, the development of risks of stroke and heart attack. You can control your cholesterol levels with medication. Some doctors advise to quit smoking, reduce alcohol consumption, and devote 2.5 hours per week to physical activity. A diet that includes oily fish, avocados, seeds, and nuts will also help.