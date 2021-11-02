Danish PM says country does not support Nord Stream 2 – Economy and business

GLASGOW, November 1. / Corr. TASS Nikita Kruchinenko /. The gas crisis in Europe has not changed Copenhagen’s attitude to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Danish government is against the implementation of this project. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced this on Monday to TASS on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

“The Danish government is still opposed to Nord Stream 2. The situation on the energy markets in this regard has not changed our position. Yes, we gave permission for its construction in due time, but it was a technical moment, our position was always obvious “, – she said.

In October 2019, the Danish Energy Agency gave permission for the construction of a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline running along the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea. The kingdom’s authorities explained that they were obliged to issue this permit in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the national law on the continental shelf, subject to compliance with environmental protection requirements. On October 1, 2020, the Danish Energy Agency gave permission to operate Nord Stream 2. In October 2021, the Danish authorities announced that the operator Nord Stream 2 AG had fulfilled all the conditions for putting the gas pipeline into operation.

The crisis in the European gas industry escalated this fall after spot gas prices began to skyrocket, exceeding $ 1,000 per thousand cubic meters. m and almost reached 2,000 dollars per thousand cubic meters. m against the background of low occupancy of gas storage facilities. According to observers, the crisis was caused by a complex of factors. One of them is the explosive growth in gas demand in Asia, which caused an increase in quotations on the Asian market, as well as an outflow of supplies from the European direction. The situation was aggravated by the fact that the share of wind generation in Europe decreased. However, the main reason for the high volatility in the gas market was the low occupancy rate of gas storage facilities. As of mid-October, European underground gas storage facilities are 71% full of the volume of gas raised from them last season.

about the project

Nord Stream 2 consists of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. m per year, which run from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Its construction was fully completed on September 10, 2021. Commissioning of the gas pipeline is planned by the end of this year. Gazprom reported that 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas could be supplied via Nord Stream 2 this year. m of gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking in August at a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, noted that the route of gas transportation to Europe via Nord Stream 2 is 2,000 km shorter than the transit route through Ukraine, and the project itself cuts emissions by five times during the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The talk that the construction of Nord Stream 2 is a political process, Putin called “delusion or an attempt to mislead someone.”