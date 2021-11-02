Dasha Zhukova, Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian and others at the WSJ’s Innovator Awards in New York

Dasha Zhukova

The WSJ Awards ceremony took place yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. For the eleventh time, the awards were presented to famous people who have achieved success in such areas as fashion, art, music, literature, sports and others.

The guests of the evening were Dasha Zhukova, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Emily Ratzhkovsky, Meadow Walker, Lil Nas X and others.



For the daughter of the deceased actor Paul Walker, this appearance on the red carpet was the first since her wedding. For her appearance, Meadow chose a short red dress by Jason Wu.

One of the awards went to 41-year-old Kim Kardashian. She won the Brand Innovator nomination – the star was noted for success in the development of her brand Skims, which is estimated at a billion dollars. In public, Kim appeared in a Fendi x Skims leather brown dress with gloves. Recently, Kim collaborated very successfully with Fendi, presenting a collection that included not only underwear, but also dresses, skirts, overalls and other clothing. The star decided to advertise the result of the joint work on her own.



