Dead Iraqi Citizen Found at Polish-Belarusian Border | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

Another dead migrant was found on the Polish-Belarusian border. It turned out to be an Iraqi citizen who has become the tenth migrant to die in the border zone since the summer of this year, AFP news agency reported on Monday, November 1. An emergency situation (ES) has been in effect on the Polish side of the border for several weeks. Warsaw accuses Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately smuggling migrants to the EU in order to exert political pressure.

Minsk accused of creating conditions for illegal migration

The statement of the Belarusian border guards says that the man died on the territory of Poland on Friday, October 29, having previously crossed the border from the territory of Belarus. According to them, Polish border guards forced other migrants to move the body of an Iraqi citizen back to the Belarusian side of the border.

A spokesman for the Polish border service rejected this version. “If such an incident happened on the Polish side, the Polish border service would report it,” he told Gazeta Wyborcza. The Polish Border Guard Service did not respond to a request previously made by the AFP news agency.

In recent months, thousands of migrants from Africa and the Middle East have arrived in the EU countries – Poland, Latvia and Lithuania – via Belarus. The EU accuses Belarusian ruler Lukashenko of providing conditions for illegal migration in retaliation for Brussels’ sanctions against Minsk imposed after last year’s presidential elections in Belarus, which were accompanied by allegations of massive fraud and subsequent brutal suppression of protests by security forces.

For migrants, the situation becomes disastrous

For migrants stranded in the area of ​​the Polish-Belarusian border, the situation is catastrophic, including due to the coming cold weather. Many refugees claim that the Belarusian security forces are forcing them to cross the border with Poland. And Polish border guards send refugees back to Belarus, sometimes with the use of force.

On Friday, October 29, the Polish parliament gave the green light for the construction of a fortified fence on the border with Belarus. The barrier should stretch over 100 kilometers along the EU’s eastern external border. In recent weeks, Warsaw has already deployed thousands of soldiers at the border, erected a barbed wire fence, declared an emergency situation in the border zone and legalized the return of migrants found at the border.

