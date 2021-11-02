Defense Minister of Ukraine resigned :: Politics :: RBC

Servant of the People previously announced that the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran would give up the post to Alexei Reznikov, who is leaving the post of Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Andrey Taran

(Photo: Gleb Garanich / AP)



Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has submitted a letter of resignation. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk in Telegram.

“The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran has submitted a letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,” the message says.

On the eve of two Deputy Prime Ministers – Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Alexei Reznikov and Minister of Industry of the country Oleg Urusky – submitted their resignations.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada, David Arakhamia, said that Taran would give up the post of Defense Minister to Reznikov for health reasons and in connection with the need to carry out quick reforms.

“Regarding Mr. Reznikov. I think that we definitely need such an active and purposeful Minister of Defense now <...> this simply means that the next stage of reforming the troops, which our partners expect from us, ”said the leader of the Servant people ”, the first vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Kornienko.