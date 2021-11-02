Detained suspect in the murder of ex-deputy chief of the GUEB Ministry of Internal Affairs Novoseltsev

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation continues to investigate the case of the murder of the former Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Economic Security (GUEB) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexei Novoseltsev. According to the latest information, law enforcement officers identified and detained the alleged offender.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk, the suspect was detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department in Korolev, Moscow Region. The representative of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee in Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, clarified that he is a resident of Podolsk born in 1961, who is an acquaintance of the victim’s daughter.

According to the investigation, the suspect borrowed a large amount of money – more than 6 million rubles – from Novoseltsev’s daughter and failed to return it. During the investigation, the detainee confessed and confirmed that the motive for the crime was a monetary debt.

This is also stated in the official release , published on the official website of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee in Moscow. In the near future, the investigation intends to petition the court to choose a preventive measure against the suspect in the form of detention.

Telegram-channel “112” became aware of some details and the identity of the possible criminal. It turned out to be 60-year-old Sergei Egorov. He was unable to repay the debt to the woman in time, and she said that her father “had connections” and the debtor might start having problems. Egorov got scared, which was the reason for the elimination of Novoseltsev.

The death of 68-year-old Novoseltsev became known on October 25. He was found murdered in a bathhouse at his private plot of the Rodnik-1 garden partnership in the village of Desenovskoye in New Moscow. The body, which had lain on the site for about two days, was discovered by his daughter, there was an empty wallet nearby. The corpse showed signs of violent death in the form of numerous stab and cut wounds in the neck and torso, from which the deputy chief of the GUEB of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation died. The veteran of the Interior Ministry had his throat cut, media later reported.

A neighbor of the former investigator then told REN TV that an unknown man had walked along Novoseltsev’s garage for some time before his arrival. The woman explained that Novoseltsev usually dined at his daughter’s house and talked with his grandchildren there, after which he returned to his place. The witness suggested that the offender was waiting for him near the house. It is known that after Novoseltsev’s last visit to his relatives for a long time no one could get through to him, and on October 25, his daughter came to him and found his body.

Novoseltsev is known for investigating a number of high-profile cases. In particular, the contract murder of a politician and then governor of the Magadan Region, Valentin Tsvetkov, who was massacred in October 2002 on Novy Arbat. Subsequently, Tsvetkov’s killers were found and sentenced to prison terms.

Novoseltsev, after retirement in 2017, retired with the rank of colonel.