DiCaprio’s doppelganger could not lose weight and make money in show business

Russian Roman Burtsev, who gained popularity in 2016 due to his resemblance to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, said that he never managed to lose weight and buy an apartment. On the air of the “Stars converged” program on NTV, he said that his media contracts soon ended.

The 39-year-old Burtsev worked part-time in tech support and woke up famous when his photos got to the network. The Russian turned out to be very similar to the famous actor. Then media life began for Burtsev. But now the interest of agencies in him has faded, Roman admitted. He lives in a communal apartment in Podolsk.

According to him, he now makes a living by mining. The Hollywood star’s doppelganger revealed details about his life:

I am engaged in cryptocurrency, not in such volumes to buy an apartment or something like that. But enough for food.

Previously, he worked as a sysadmin, but his superiors did not like his constant time off for filming the show.

Burtsev was advised to lose weight in order to achieve a greater resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio, but he did not succeed. Now Burtsev dreams of making money on a cottage in the Crimea.