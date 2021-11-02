Died actor from the TV series “Brigade” Dmitry Gumenetsky

In Moscow, 49-year-old actor Dmitry Gumenetsky, known for the TV series “Brigada”, died of cancer. He spent the last days in a hospice, according to the Telegram channel “112”.

Dmitry Gumenetsky is a professional military man who has fought both campaigns in Chechnya. Despite the lack of acting education, in 2000 he decided to try his hand at cinema, playing a cameo role in the film “Tender Age”. Two years later, he was cast for the role of Schmidt, the head of security for Sasha Bely in the TV series “Brigade”. The director of the series, Aleksey Sidorov, recalled that when he saw Gumenetsky, he immediately noted his brutal appearance, a scar on his face and a bald shaved head. In addition to these films, Gumenetsky played in episodes of the films “Boomer” and “Magnetic Storms”, “Truth Hides Lies” and “Emergency Call: Missing Patient”. But he was given few roles, which is why he decided to return to the special forces.

In mid-2015, due to a lack of money, Gumenetsky committed a crime. According to the investigation, he provided his garage in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow as a warehouse for storing drugs. They found 280 kg of spice concentrate from the countries of Southeast Asia at Gumenetsky. Investigators found that he only kept the substance and was not going to sell it. In 2016, at that time, the former actor was sentenced to eight years in a maximum security penal colony.

He was released in April this year on parole due to illness.