Digest: COP26 Summit Participants Start Meeting With Loud But Distant Promises

5 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Glasgow Climate Summit attendees watch Queen’s appeal

The first day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow ended with a joint statement from 100 world leaders who pledged to completely stop deforestation on the planet by 2030 and, where possible, reforestation. In their plans, they rely on the support of public and private foundations, which have expressed their readiness to invest $ 19 billion in the project.

US President Joe Biden in his speech apologized to the summit participants for his predecessor Donald Trump, who during his tenure in the White House withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement for economic reasons.

By contrast, Biden is convinced that the fight against climate change offers enormous economic prospects, as the development of new technologies guarantees the creation of millions of jobs. At the same time, the American delegation did not present any specific plans in the field of climate rescue.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the summit that his country will be able to completely end greenhouse gas emissions by 2070, and by the end of this decade it will receive half of its energy from renewable sources.

India is the third largest country in the world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions after the United States and China, and now, for the first time, it has outlined its goals and time frames in the fight against global warming. Vietnam pledges to cut emissions to zero by 2050, Brazil by 50% by the end of the decade.

However, Narendra Modi stressed that developing countries need support and urged the summit to consider giving them one trillion dollars.

Also on the first day of the summit, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the participants with a video message. She called on world leaders to forget about politics for a while and jointly show true statesmanship, on which the future of our planet depends. Earlier, in October, the Queen’s phrase that she was annoyed by politicians who talk a lot about the climate, but did nothing, became public. She talked about this with her son, Prince Charles, on the sidelines of the Welsh Parliament, without noticing a microphone turned on nearby.

New circumstances of the tragedy on the set with Baldwin

Photo author, Anadolu Agency Photo caption, Rast operator Galina Hutchins was 42 years old

Assistant director Dave Halls, who handed Alec Baldwin the weapon from which cameraman Galina Hutchins was killed on the set in Saint Fee, broke the silence and said in the first comment to the press that he was deeply shocked by what had happened.

“I hope this tragedy will prompt the industry to rethink its values ​​and practices so that no one else gets hurt in the creative process,” Halls said.

The tragedy on the set of the western “Rust” (“Rust”) occurred on October 21st. During the rehearsal of the scene, actor Alec Baldwin fired a revolver, which turned out to be loaded. According to the materials of the investigation, while handing over the weapon to Baldwin, Halls told the actor that it was “cold” (cold gun), that is, not loaded and ready for safe use.

Meanwhile, the American press reported that in an interview with Santa Fe police investigators, assistant director Dave Halls admitted that he had not checked the revolver properly.

The investigation continues, charges have not yet been brought against anyone.

Cognitive psychotherapy creator Aaron Beck dies at death

Photo author, Getty Images

Died American psychotherapist Aaron Beck, who made a huge contribution to the study of depression and anxiety disorders. One of the founders of cognitive psychotherapy was 100 years old. On the Ukrainian BBC website, a psychologist briefly talks about the cognitive theory of depression by Aaron Beck, whose father immigrated at the beginning of the 20th century from the Russian Empire (from the now Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky) – What to do when it seems that the whole world is against you

The latest on coronavirus

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Without a covid certificate, nowhere. The presence of a covid certificate is checked in the Kiev metro

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5 million people, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 247 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

And briefly about other news related to the coronavirus pandemic:

The Netherlands is imposing new coronavirus restrictions this week in response to rising infections. “We cannot avoid new measures,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said, commenting on the rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals. The minister did not disclose details, but most likely it will be about the more widespread wearing of masks in many public places, as well as the expansion of the use of passes confirming the presence of vaccination against coronavirus, or a recently passed negative test.

The island of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean, where the first case of coronavirus was detected last week, is going to a weeklong lockdown. Covid was found with a tourist who came from New Zealand. He was fully vaccinated and isolated upon arrival.

Lockdown in Kiev will last at least a month, said the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko. “It all depends on the dynamics of morbidity, on the occupancy of beds in hospitals. But preliminary experts say that a very difficult period may take at least a month,” Klitschko said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. In Kiev, from November 1, a “red” level of epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus has been established. At the same time, restaurants and cafes will continue to work, but subject to the condition that all employees have covid certificates or a negative PCR test result. A PCR test or a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus will also be required for travel in transport, visiting shopping or fitness centers, cafes and restaurants.

Companion of Nicolas Maduro faces 20 years

Photo author, Bloomberg Photo caption, Venezuela demands immediate release of Alex Saab

A US court dropped most of the charges against Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close associate of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Saab is no longer accused of money laundering through American banks. But he still faces 20 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to launder money. Saab was arrested in the Republic of Cape Verde in June 2020 and extradited to the United States on October 17 this year.

In his native Colombia, the businessman is also accused of financial fraud and complicity in the drug trade. The Colombian authorities have responded with enthusiasm to the extradition of Saab to the United States and are closely following the trial. In Venezuela, the persecution of Alex Saab was called part of the political and economic war that Washington is waging against Caracas.

ISS launch postponed again

The US Aerospace Agency (NASA) was again forced to postpone the launch of the Crew Dragon-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). On October 31, the launch was already postponed to Wednesday November 3 due to unfavorable weather conditions. This time, the launch can take place no earlier than November 6 due to the health condition of one of the crew members.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer will travel to the ISS on SpaceX.

The crew will replace four astronauts on the ISS, who have been there since the end of April as part of the Crew Dragon-2 mission, and will work at the station for six months – until April 2022.

In shorts instead of bikinis

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, In July, the Norwegian team was fined € 1,500 for “inappropriate clothing” at the European Beach Handball Championships

The International Handball Federation (IHF) has abolished the rule that women must wear bikinis when playing beach handball. Athletes can now wear cycling shorts. In July of this year, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for appearing at the European Championships in shorts instead of their accepted bikini briefs. After that, criticism fell on the International Federation.

Important US elections: Biden’s first test

Photo author, Bloomberg

On Tuesday, the United States will host several elections at different levels at once, including the election of governors of Virginia and New Jersey, mayors of a number of cities and officials in local government.

The race for governor of Virginia is seen as a political barometer of American voters and the first test for the Biden administration. The fight is between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin with absolutely equal chances of winning. At the same time, McAuliffe at the last stage lost his 5% advantage.

In the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Biden overtook Donald Trump in this state mainly at the expense of suburbanites, but now it is this electoral stratum that has supported the Republican nominee for governor.

New Yorkers will elect a mayor instead of outgoing Democrat Bill de Blasio. According to polls, the main contender for victory is the Democrat Eric Adams.

Minneapolis will host the first municipal elections since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin. The intrigue is that residents of the city will be asked to speak out for or against replacing the local police department with a new structure – the Department of Public Security. The vote will also be an indicator of public readiness for the massive nationwide police reform promised by the authorities following the Floyd incident.

“I was just locked out of revenge for my professional activities.”

Photo author, Nasha niva Photo caption, Yegor Martinovich became the chief editor of Nasha Niva in 2017

Read an interview with the editor-in-chief of the oldest Belarusian independent newspaper Nasha Niva. Yegor Martinovich has been in custody for four months. Formally, on charges of an economic crime, the authorities have already blocked the newspaper’s website twice, and its journalists left Belarus. Human rights organizations recognized Yegor Martinovich as a political prisoner.

“I didn’t have a moment when either“ this way ”or“ otherwise. ”The editor-in-chief cannot leave the country at night and then write in the editorial chat:“ I’m safe, but you’re holding on, ”he explains why not left Belarus during the persecution of opposition publications. “The captain is the last to leave, not the first. And I could not send the whole team from Belarus as long as there were conditions for working inside the country.”

What to do if there are traffic jams on the roads, but there are still canals in the city? Launch robots into the water. This is what they did in Amsterdam and came up with “roboboats” – unmanned boats that will work like a taxi on the city’s water channels, as well as for transporting goods and even collecting garbage.