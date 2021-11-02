Digest: COP26 Summit Participants Start Meeting With Loud But Distant Promises

Glasgow Climate Summit attendees watch Queen's appeal

Glasgow Climate Summit attendees watch Queen's appeal

The first day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow ended with a joint statement from 100 world leaders who pledged to completely stop deforestation on the planet by 2030 and, where possible, reforestation. In their plans, they rely on the support of public and private foundations, which have expressed their readiness to invest $ 19 billion in the project.

US President Joe Biden in his speech apologized to the summit participants for his predecessor Donald Trump, who during his tenure in the White House withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement for economic reasons.

By contrast, Biden is convinced that the fight against climate change offers enormous economic prospects, as the development of new technologies guarantees the creation of millions of jobs. At the same time, the American delegation did not present any specific plans in the field of climate rescue.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the summit that his country will be able to completely end greenhouse gas emissions by 2070, and by the end of this decade it will receive half of its energy from renewable sources.

