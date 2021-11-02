Dodo Pizza restaurants closed in Yaroslavl – Kommersant Yaroslavl

In Yaroslavl, four restaurants of the Dodo Pizza pizza chain will cease to operate from today. Fyodor Ovchinnikov, the founder of the network, announced this in his telegram channel.

“The commercial concession agreement with the franchisee partner has been terminated. Pizzerias are disconnected from the Dodo IS system, ”wrote Mr. Ovchinnikov, specifying that the decision to terminate the contract with Yaroslavl’s franchisee Evgeny Tkachev was made on May 19, 2021.

According to Ivan Tikhov, Managing Director of Dodo Pizza in Eurasia, the termination of the contract with the Yaroslavl franchisee was accepted after various inspections of pizzerias in Yaroslavl.

“We identified problems with cleanliness, lack of mandatory training and certification of employees on time, delays in royalties and violations of product labeling rules. The partner was given instructions to correct the violations, he corrected them. After a while, we again faced a number of violations. After several deep checks, we realized that the situation was not changing, and decided to terminate the contract with the partner, ”said Mr. Tikhov.

Fedor Ovchinnikov writes in his telegram channel that after the decision to terminate the contract, the Yaroslavl partner had three months to sell pizzerias, but he did not find buyers because of the high price he set. Today the Dodo Pizza company again rejected the offer to sell four pizzerias for 150 million rubles. and terminated the contract with the Yaroslavl partner.

According to the Yaroslavl franchisee of Dodo Pizza, Evgeny Tkachev, since 2019, the management company has been trying to terminate the contract with him unilaterally using its administrative resource.

“Over the past two plus years, the management company has been pushing me to terminate my contract to get me to sell restaurants at a lower price. This is a raider takeover by Dodo Pizza’s internal instruments. They want to consolidate, take all pizzerias under themselves and their close partners. There were several waves, I did not give up. There were ultimatums – and I brought them to the negotiating table with the help of the business ombudsman. On Friday we all met and tried to come to an agreement. I made further concessions. One of their (management company) requirements was to send a presentation on the sale, which they would send out among partners, by October 31st. We were ten minutes late – and they immediately disconnected us from the Dodo IS system, ”said Evgeny Tkachev, arguing that the arguments given by the pizzeria management company are the same for all restaurants in the franchise.

Ivan Tikhov said that Dodo Pizza is ready to facilitate the transfer of premises and equipment to the next partner, if he so wishes and with the participation of Evgeny Tkachev. This issue will be resolved in the format of trilateral negotiations.

“We hope that the former partner will close all obligations to his employees, but in case of difficulties, we plan to provide legal and HR support. If one of the Yaroslavl employees is ready to relocate, then we will promote employment in other cities. But we will definitely open up again in Yaroslavl. The former partner could not find buyers for the rights to develop pizzerias in the city. The rights have now returned to us. We plan to hold a tender between partners in November, among which we will choose the most experienced one by the end of the year, ”said Mr. Tikhov, noting that the new partner, the development plan and the number of pizzerias in Yaroslavl will be known by the end of the year.

Evgeny Tkachev said that he had filed two claims with the Moscow Arbitration Court under two commercial concession agreements against the management company of the Dodo Pizza pizza chain.

Gleb Guzenko