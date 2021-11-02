https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757299901.html

Dodon told how much the gas tariff will grow in Moldova

Dodon told how much the gas tariff will increase in Moldova – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Dodon told how much the gas tariff will grow in Moldova

The gas tariff in Moldova for ordinary consumers may at least double, this will automatically cause an increase in prices for products and services, believes … RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

2021-11-01T23: 10

2021-11-01T23: 10

2021-11-01T23: 10

in the world

moldavia

gazprom

Igor Dodon

moldovagaz

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756759999_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_e79c8c9717b567e52729d64f8fe432c3.jpg

CHISINAU, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The gas tariff in Moldova for ordinary consumers can at least double, this will automatically cause an increase in prices for products and services, said ex-president, head of the Socialist Party Igor Dodon. The Parliament of Moldova on October 22 introduced a state of emergency for 30 days due to the energy crisis … On October 29, the country’s authorities agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of gas to the republic for five years, subject to an audit of the Moldovagaz company’s debt in 2022. “Our specialists, who made calculations based on the available information, believe that the tariff can at least double, now we pay 4.3 lei (25 cents), but we can pay from 8 to 13-14 lei (45-80 cents). This is a lot, I think this is a high price, which It will be difficult to pay consumers, this will create a problem for producers and cause a rise in prices for everything, “Dodon said on the local Prime TV channel. Nevertheless, he believes that the Moldovan government has received a good contract under the current conditions. According to him, the terms of the agreement could have been better if the authorities started discussing the terms of the contract extension in August, and not in mid-September. Dodon stressed that the authorities should now pay special attention to compensation mechanisms for socially vulnerable categories of citizens, so as not to the projected increase in tariff was so strongly affected.

https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757244524.html

https://ria.ru/20211030/gaz-1756988064.html

moldavia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756759999_250-0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_950c377cfb3d5759f994b8987cf62fbc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, moldavia, gazprom, igor dodon, moldovagaz