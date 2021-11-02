Drugs banned for the treatment of coronavirus at home named

In no case should antibiotics be used.

The head of the department of the National Medical Research Center of Otorhinolaryngology of the FMBA of Russia, therapist Alexander Melnikov said which drugs should absolutely not be used in the treatment of coronavirus at home.

The specialist urged Russians not to treat coronavirus at home with antibiotics.

“Antibiotics have no effect on the coronavirus and they cannot bring any benefit other than harm,” the doctor wrote on his Facebook page.

Also, with outpatient treatment, you should not take anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents and antiviral drugs. At the same time, the latter group does not yet contain drugs suitable for treatment at the outpatient stage, and remdesivir is currently available only in hospitals.

Corticosteroids help with coronavirus, but they have a large number of side effects, the harm from which often outweighs the benefit. They can be prescribed if the transportation of a patient with progressive respiratory failure is not possible.

Prescribing corticosteroids in this case is a game of Russian roulette.

“In such situations, the administration of corticosteroids can save the patient. But it may not save – you need to warn the sick and their relatives that you can go to the cemetery, bypassing the hospital, ”added Melnikov.

Also, there is no data on the effectiveness in the treatment of vitamins C, D, B, K, E, zinc and other mineral and natural substances. In fact, the only thing that remains with mild outpatient covid is symptomatic treatment.

