Durst, sentenced to life in prison, was accused of murdering his wife

In mid-September, Robert Durst was found guilty of the murder of a close acquaintance, Susan Berman. Later, and in this case, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Durst was arrested in March 2015 on suspicion of the Berman murder, and the woman was found in 2000 with a bullet in the head in her home. She died shortly before the police were scheduled to speak to her in connection with the case of Katherine’s disappearance.

The millionaire accidentally confessed to killing Berman while recording an HBO documentary about his life. Going to the bathroom, he, believing that he had already taken off the microphone, said: “Well, that’s all. You got caught. What I’ve done? I killed them all. ” According to the prosecution, Durst confessed to Berman’s murder of his wife, after which he shot his girlfriend in the head. During the investigation, the tycoon got confused in the testimony, CNN noted.

In 2001, the millionaire was already arrested on charges of the murder of his neighbor Morris Black. Durst confessed to the murder and dismemberment of a neighbor’s body, from whose remains he disposed of by throwing them into the sea. Nevertheless, the defense of the millionaire proved that Durst was forced to resort to self-defense, and he was acquitted.