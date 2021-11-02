Dwayne Johnson teases unexpected new movie “Fast and Furious”

Looks like Dwayne Johnson is already preparing to star in a sequel. Hobbs and Shaw… In the spin-off “Fast and the Furious” Johnson returned to the role of Luke Hobbs alongside Jason State, who played Deckard Shaw.

While talking to Sirius XM, the actor supported the idea of ​​making a sequel, saying that it was mainly a matter of the shooting schedule. According to Johnson, he is now only doing what is really interesting to him and the production company Seven Bucks.

So, I’m at a stage in my career now that a project that is in the plans, we inside Seven Bucks determine whether it has what we now call the Moses Effect. That is, he should be able to push all other projects aside. It has to be as good as it gets. So, for example, in “Red Notice” there was the Moses effect. Have “Black Adam” and Jungle Cruise too.

Johnson continued, noting that Hobbs’ next adventure may be different from any previous film. “Fast and the Furious”…

So when it comes to the Hobbs and Shaw we loved, I had an idea and I called [продюсеру] Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, “I have an idea and this is a direction for Hobbs.” They all liked it. But this is the antithesis of what films usually are. “Fast and the Furious”, in that they go on and on and on and on. Donna loved it and they were great partners at Universal, but I said, “You know, we have the opportunity, I think, to go against the tide and step aside a bit, and let’s make a movie in the world. “Fast and the Furious”which is unexpected. ” I think people will say, “Oh man, well, wow, thank you for that.” That’s all. So let’s see.

But fans shouldn’t start a campaign to convince Universal Pictures to make this surprise film. “Fast and the Furious”… Johnson says it’s only a matter of time.